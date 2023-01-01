Samsung Galaxy M53 vs A34 5G VS Samsung Galaxy M53 Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M53 (with MediaTek Dimensity 900) that was released on April 7, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M53 Weighs 23 grams less Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Waterproof body (IP67 classification) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy M53 Price Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.7 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 394 ppi 390 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 400 nits 1000 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.8% - PWM 244 Hz - Response time 1 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy M53 807 nits Galaxy A34 5G n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.7 mm (6.48 inches) 161.3 mm (6.35 inches) Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 176 g (6.21 oz) 199 g (7.02 oz) Waterproof No IP67 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Blue, Green Black, Silver, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy M53 85.3% Galaxy A34 5G 84.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM One UI 5.0 One UI 5.1 OS size 14 GB 38 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 25 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (44% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:33 hr 1:15 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:56 hr - Watching video 17:43 hr - Gaming 05:23 hr - Standby 116 hr - General battery life Galaxy M53 36:06 hr Galaxy A34 5G n/a Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 123° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0"

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0"

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4160 x 3120 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS - Sensor size - 1/3.1" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy M53 n/a Galaxy A34 5G 99 Video quality Galaxy M53 n/a Galaxy A34 5G 78 Generic camera score Galaxy M53 n/a Galaxy A34 5G 92

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy M53 82.1 dB Galaxy A34 5G n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced April 2022 March 2023 Release date April 2022 March 2023 SAR (head) 0.6 W/kg 0.55 W/kg SAR (body) 1.53 W/kg 1.49 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G. It has a better design and sound.