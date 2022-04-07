Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M53 (with MediaTek Dimensity 900) that was released on April 7, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A51, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9611 and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.