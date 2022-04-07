Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M53 vs Galaxy A71 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M53 vs Galaxy A71

Самсунг Галакси М53
VS
Самсунг Галакси А71
Samsung Galaxy M53
Samsung Galaxy A71

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M53 (with MediaTek Dimensity 900) that was released on April 7, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A71, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M53
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (437K versus 299K)
  • Delivers 56% higher peak brightness (800 against 514 nits)
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (36:19 vs 32:03 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 900
  • 35% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 726 and 539 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M53
vs
Galaxy A71

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 394 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 600 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 87.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% 98.2%
PWM 244 Hz 247 Hz
Response time 1 ms 3.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy M53 +56%
800 nits
Galaxy A71
514 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.7 mm (6.48 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 179 gramm (6.31 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green Black, Silver, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M53
85.3%
Galaxy A71 +2%
87.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M53 and Samsung Galaxy A71 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 618
GPU clock 900 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS - ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M53 +35%
726
Galaxy A71
539
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M53 +18%
2027
Galaxy A71
1715
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M53 +46%
437850
Galaxy A71
299129
CPU 104808 86200
GPU 132253 90800
Memory 92909 47735
UX 110164 75500
Total score 437850 299129
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy M53 +197%
2198
Galaxy A71
740
Stability 99% 97%
Graphics test 13 FPS 4 FPS
Graphics score 2198 740
PCMark 3.0 score 9726 8159
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM One UI 4.1 One UI 4.1
OS size 14 GB 23.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (44% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:33 hr 1:22 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:05 hr 10:32 hr
Watching video 17:43 hr 14:49 hr
Gaming 05:34 hr 04:45 hr
Standby 116 hr 109 hr
General battery life
Galaxy M53 +13%
36:19 hr
Galaxy A71
32:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M53
82.1 dB
Galaxy A71 +4%
85.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2022 December 2019
Release date April 2022 February 2020
SAR (head) 0.6 W/kg 0.51 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.53 W/kg 1.56 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M53 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A52s 5G vs Galaxy M53
2. Galaxy M52 5G vs Galaxy M53
3. Galaxy A33 5G vs Galaxy M53
4. Nord CE 2 Lite 5G vs Galaxy M53
5. Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy A71
6. Galaxy S22 vs Galaxy A71
7. Galaxy A53 5G vs Galaxy A71
8. Galaxy A33 5G vs Galaxy A71

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish