Samsung Galaxy M53 vs Galaxy A71
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M53 (with MediaTek Dimensity 900) that was released on April 7, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A71, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M53
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (437K versus 299K)
- Delivers 56% higher peak brightness (800 against 514 nits)
- Shows 13% longer battery life (36:19 vs 32:03 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 900
- 35% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 726 and 539 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
86
64
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
51
40
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
76
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
67
68
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
71
62
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|394 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|600 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.3%
|87.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.8%
|98.2%
|PWM
|244 Hz
|247 Hz
|Response time
|1 ms
|3.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|176 gramm (6.21 oz)
|179 gramm (6.31 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue, Green
|Black, Silver, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 900
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|500 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~386 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M53 +35%
726
539
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M53 +18%
2027
1715
|CPU
|104808
|86200
|GPU
|132253
|90800
|Memory
|92909
|47735
|UX
|110164
|75500
|Total score
|437850
|299129
|Stability
|99%
|97%
|Graphics test
|13 FPS
|4 FPS
|Graphics score
|2198
|740
|PCMark 3.0 score
|9726
|8159
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|One UI 4.1
|One UI 4.1
|OS size
|14 GB
|23.8 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (44% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|1:33 hr
|1:22 hr
|Web browsing
|12:05 hr
|10:32 hr
|Watching video
|17:43 hr
|14:49 hr
|Gaming
|05:34 hr
|04:45 hr
|Standby
|116 hr
|109 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
89
Video quality
74
Generic camera score
84
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Active
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2022
|December 2019
|Release date
|April 2022
|February 2020
|SAR (head)
|0.6 W/kg
|0.51 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.53 W/kg
|1.56 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M53 is definitely a better buy.
