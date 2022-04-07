Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M53 vs Galaxy M62 (F62) – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M53 vs M62 (F62)

Самсунг Галакси М53
VS
Самсунг Галакси М62
Samsung Galaxy M53
Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M53 (with MediaTek Dimensity 900) that was released on April 7, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62), which is powered by Exynos 9825 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M53
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Weighs 42 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62)
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 5000 mAh
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (505K versus 436K)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 765 and 703 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M53
vs
Galaxy M62 (F62)

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 394 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 86.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness

Design and build

Height 164.7 mm (6.48 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 218 gramm (7.69 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M53
85.3%
Galaxy M62 (F62) +2%
86.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M53 and Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 Samsung Exynos 9825
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali G76 MP12
GPU clock 900 MHz 754 MHz
FLOPS - ~652 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type - UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M53
436766
Galaxy M62 (F62) +16%
505691
CPU 104808 129593
GPU 132253 167556
Memory 92909 106816
UX 110164 102590
Total score 436766 505691
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 78%
Graphics test - 15 FPS
Graphics score - 2605
PCMark 3.0 score - 7587
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM One UI 4.1 One UI 4.1
OS size - 24.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 7000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time - 1:58 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot - No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers - Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2022 February 2021
Release date April 2022 February 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M53. But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62).

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (25%)
3 (75%)
Total votes: 4

