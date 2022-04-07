Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M53 (with MediaTek Dimensity 900) that was released on April 7, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62), which is powered by Exynos 9825 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.