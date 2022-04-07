Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M53 (with MediaTek Dimensity 900) that was released on April 7, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy M51, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.