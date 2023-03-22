Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M54 vs Galaxy A34 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M54 (with Exynos 1380) that was released on March 22, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M54
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M54
vs
Galaxy A34 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 390 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 1000 nits
HDR support - No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 161.3 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 199 g (7.02 oz) 199 g (7.02 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M54 and Samsung Galaxy A34 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1380 MediaTek Dimensity 1080
Max clock 2400 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MP5 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 950 MHz -
FLOPS ~608 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M54 +17%
2706
Galaxy A34 5G
2313
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M54 +6%
510262
Galaxy A34 5G
479533
CPU 150091 129705
GPU 148629 137609
Memory 84142 83375
UX 125351 125604
Total score 510262 479533
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM One UI 5.1 One UI 5.1
OS size 36.2 GB 38 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:15 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 30 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4"
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers - Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2023 March 2023
Release date March 2023 March 2023
SAR (head) 0.49 W/kg 0.55 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.2 W/kg 1.49 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M54. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G.

