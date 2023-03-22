Samsung Galaxy M54 vs A54 5G VS Samsung Galaxy M54 Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M54 (with Exynos 1380) that was released on March 22, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M54 Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Ready for eSIM technology

Display Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.7 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 393 ppi 403 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits HDR support - Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85% 82.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- Always-On Display

Design and build Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 199 g (7.02 oz) 202 g (7.13 oz) Waterproof No IP67 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Silver, Blue White, Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy M54 +3% 85% Galaxy A54 5G 82.9%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy M54 and Samsung Galaxy A54 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 1380 Samsung Exynos 1380 Max clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78 Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Mali-G68 MP5 Mali-G68 MP5 GPU clock 950 MHz 950 MHz FLOPS ~608 GFLOPS ~608 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy M54 758 Galaxy A54 5G +3% 784 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy M54 +3% 2706 Galaxy A54 5G 2621 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy M54 510262 Galaxy A54 5G +1% 513658 CPU 150091 150539 GPU 148629 153199 Memory 84142 82844 UX 125351 125438 Total score 510262 513658 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM One UI 5.1 One UI 5.1 OS size 36.2 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time - 1:15 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8160 x 6120 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 30 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 123° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/4"

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy M54 n/a Galaxy A54 5G 106 Video quality Galaxy M54 n/a Galaxy A54 5G 115 Generic camera score Galaxy M54 n/a Galaxy A54 5G 107

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers - Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2023 March 2023 Release date March 2023 March 2023 SAR (head) 0.49 W/kg 0.69 W/kg SAR (body) 1.2 W/kg 1.34 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G. But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M54.