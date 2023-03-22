Samsung Galaxy M54 vs A73 5G VS Samsung Galaxy M54 Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M54 (with Exynos 1380) that was released on March 22, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M54 Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2 Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Waterproof body (IP67 classification) Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS Weighs 18 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 393 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85% 87% Display features - DCI-P3

Design and build Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 199 g (7.02 oz) 181 g (6.38 oz) Waterproof No IP67 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Silver, Blue White, Gray, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy M54 85% Galaxy A73 5G +2% 87%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.1 One UI 5.0 OS size 36.2 GB 36.9 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time - 1:45 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 30 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/4"

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers - Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2023 March 2022 Release date March 2023 April 2022 SAR (head) 0.49 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.2 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M54. But if the camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G.