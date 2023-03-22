Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M54 vs Galaxy M34 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M54 vs M34 5G

70 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy M54
VS
68 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy M34 5G
Samsung Galaxy M54
Samsung Galaxy M34 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M54 (with Exynos 1380) that was released on March 22, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M54
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (513K versus 408K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G
  • Stereo speakers
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy M54 and M34 5G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M54
vs
Galaxy M34 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 1000 nits
HDR support - No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85% -
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) -
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) -
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) -
Weight 199 g (7.02 oz) -
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M54 and Samsung Galaxy M34 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1380 Samsung Exynos 1280
Max clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MP5 Mali-G68 MP4
GPU clock 950 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~608 GFLOPS ~487 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M54 +44%
2719
Galaxy M34 5G
1884
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M54 +26%
513170
Galaxy M34 5G
408016
CPU 150091 -
GPU 148629 -
Memory 84142 -
UX 125351 -
Total score 513170 408016
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Web score 11996 -
Video editing 7199 -
Photo editing 25171 -
Data manipulation 9633 -
Writing score 16851 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM One UI 5.1 One UI 5.1
OS size 36.2 GB -

Battery

Capacity 6000 mAh 6000 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 2:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4"
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2023 June 2023
Release date March 2023 June 2023
SAR (head) 0.49 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.2 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 0 W -
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M54. But if the gaming and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy M54 or A53 5G
2. Samsung Galaxy M54 or M52 5G
3. Samsung Galaxy M54 or A54 5G
4. Samsung Galaxy M54 or A34 5G
5. Samsung Galaxy M54 or Galaxy M53
6. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G or M33 5G
7. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G or A23 5G
8. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G or A34 5G
9. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G or A54 5G
10. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G or Nokia G42
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский