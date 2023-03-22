Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M54 vs Galaxy M52 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M54 (with Exynos 1380) that was released on March 22, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M54
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Weighs 26 grams less
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M54
vs
Galaxy M52 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 400 nits
HDR support - No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85% 86.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.9%
PWM - 235 Hz
Response time - 9 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy M54
n/a
Galaxy M52 5G
783 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 199 g (7.02 oz) 173 g (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M54
85%
Galaxy M52 5G +2%
86.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M54 and Samsung Galaxy M52 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1380 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MP5 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 950 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~608 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M54
2706
Galaxy M52 5G +4%
2808
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M54
510262
Galaxy M52 5G
509006
CPU 150091 158969
GPU 148629 156270
Memory 84142 78300
UX 125351 112757
Total score 510262 509006
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 46.5 °C
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 14 FPS
Graphics score - 2457
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 10725
Video editing - 7107
Photo editing - 26014
Data manipulation - 9367
Writing score - 13219
Sources: 3DMark
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 5.1 One UI 5.0
OS size 36.2 GB 26.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:48 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 10:33 hr
Watching video - 17:25 hr
Gaming - 05:10 hr
Standby - 137 hr
General battery life
Galaxy M54
n/a
Galaxy M52 5G
36:34 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 30 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4"
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers - Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2023 September 2021
Release date March 2023 October 2021
SAR (head) 0.49 W/kg 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.2 W/kg 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M54. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G.

