Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs Apple iPhone X

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
Apple iPhone X

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on January 3, 2020, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
  • Comes with 1784 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2716 mAh
  • Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 24% longer battery life (92 vs 74 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2x more RAM: 6GB versus 3GB
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (349K versus 315K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (671 against 612 nits)
  • 16% higher pixel density (458 vs 394 PPI)
  • 38% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 927 and 670 points
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.2 mm narrower
  • Weighs 25 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
vs
iPhone X

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 394 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 86.6% 82.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 140.4% 99.3%
PWM 229 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 8 ms 2.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
612 nits
iPhone X +10%
671 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Red Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +4%
86.6%
iPhone X
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3		 - 4 cores at 0 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72MP18 Apple GPU
GPU clock 572 MHz -
FLOPS ~658 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
2027
iPhone X +17%
2363
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +11%
349824
iPhone X
315253

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM One UI 2.5 -
OS size 21 GB 5.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 2716 mAh
Charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +55%
14:37 hr
iPhone X
9:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +26%
15:23 hr
iPhone X
12:07 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +42%
27:03 hr
iPhone X
19:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3472 x 2063
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
83.4 dB
iPhone X +2%
85.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2020 September 2017
Release date February 2020 November 2017
Launch price ~ 500 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) 0.29 W/kg 0.87 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.08 W/kg 0.97 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite. But if the performance, software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone X.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
7 (63.6%)
4 (36.4%)
Total votes: 11

