Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs Google Pixel 6 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Google Pixel 6 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on January 3, 2020, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Shows 10% longer battery life (92 vs 84 hours)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

63% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (675K versus 413K)

The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom

30% higher pixel density (512 vs 394 PPI)

Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (859 against 618 nits)

Supports wireless charging up to 23W

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer

Comes with 503 mAh larger battery capacity: 5003 vs 4500 mAh

More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED OLED Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 394 ppi 512 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 86.6% 88.8% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 140.4% - PWM 229 Hz - Response time 8 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Galaxy Note 10 Lite 618 nits Pixel 6 Pro +39% 859 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 210 gramm (7.41 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Red White, Black, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Note 10 Lite 86.6% Pixel 6 Pro +3% 88.8%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM One UI 3.1 Stock Android OS size 21 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 4x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 114° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 104 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 11.1 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3840 x 2880 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 25 mm 24 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy Note 10 Lite 83.6 dB Pixel 6 Pro n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2020 October 2021 Release date February 2020 October 2021 SAR (head) 0.29 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.08 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 Pro is definitely a better buy.