Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs Huawei Honor 10
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on January 3, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
- Has a 0.86 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1100 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3400 mAh
- 62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (349K versus 216K)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Shows 24% longer battery life (92 vs 74 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Optical image stabilization
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (612 against 503 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
- Stereo speakers
- 10% higher pixel density (432 vs 394 PPI)
- Weighs 46 grams less
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
48
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
63
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
54
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
71
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
58
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.7 inches
|5.84 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.9:9
|PPI
|394 ppi
|432 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|86.6%
|79.9%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|140.4%
|-
|PWM
|229 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|8 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1423:1
Design and build
|Height
|163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
|149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
|Width
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|199 gramm (7.02 oz)
|153 gramm (5.4 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Red
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
|HiSilicon Kirin 970
|Max. clock
|2700 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72MP18
|Mali G72 MP12
|GPU clock
|572 MHz
|767 MHz
|FLOPS
|~658 GFLOPS
|~347 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +94%
670
346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +36%
2027
1489
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +62%
349824
216364
AnTuTu Android Smartphone Scores (111th and 209th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
|ROM
|One UI 2.5
|EMUI 9.1
|OS size
|21 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +25%
14:37 hr
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +34%
15:23 hr
11:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +28%
27:03 hr
21:14 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|-
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|5760 x 4312
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|25 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2020
|April 2018
|Release date
|February 2020
|April 2018
|Launch price
|~ 500 USD
|~ 337 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.29 W/kg
|0.79 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.08 W/kg
|1.15 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is definitely a better buy.
