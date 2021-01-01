Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs Honor 10 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs Huawei Honor 10

Самсунг Галакси Ноте 10 Лайт
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
VS
Хуавей Хонор 10
Huawei Honor 10

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on January 3, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
  • Has a 0.86 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1100 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3400 mAh
  • 62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (349K versus 216K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Shows 24% longer battery life (92 vs 74 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (612 against 503 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
  • Stereo speakers
  • 10% higher pixel density (432 vs 394 PPI)
  • Weighs 46 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
vs
Honor 10

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.9:9
PPI 394 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 86.6% 79.9%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 140.4% -
PWM 229 Hz Not detected
Response time 8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1423:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +22%
612 nits
Honor 10
503 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Red White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +8%
86.6%
Honor 10
79.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Huawei Honor 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72MP18 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 572 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~658 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +36%
2027
Honor 10
1489
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +62%
349824
Honor 10
216364
AnTuTu Android Smartphone Scores (111th and 209th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM One UI 2.5 EMUI 9.1
OS size 21 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 25 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +25%
14:37 hr
Honor 10
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +34%
15:23 hr
Honor 10
11:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +28%
27:03 hr
Honor 10
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
-
Monochrome lens - - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
83.4 dB
Honor 10 +1%
84.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2020 April 2018
Release date February 2020 April 2018
Launch price ~ 500 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 0.29 W/kg 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.08 W/kg 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

