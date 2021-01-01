Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs Honor 20 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs Huawei Honor 20

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
VS
Huawei Honor 20

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on January 3, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3750 mAh
  • Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (612 against 452 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.44 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
  • Weighs 25 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
vs
Honor 20

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 394 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 86.6% 84.2%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 140.4% 98.6%
PWM 229 Hz Not detected
Response time 8 ms 35.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 875:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +35%
612 nits
Honor 20
452 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 154.25 mm (6.07 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Red White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +3%
86.6%
Honor 20
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Huawei Honor 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72MP18 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 572 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~658 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
2027
Honor 20 +16%
2360
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
349824
Honor 20 +8%
377088
AnTuTu Android Results (111th and 103rd place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.5 Magic 3.1
OS size 21 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 25 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +8%
14:37 hr
Honor 20
13:25 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +8%
15:23 hr
Honor 20
14:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
27:03 hr
Honor 20 +19%
32:20 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (96th and 104th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 117°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +3%
83.4 dB
Honor 20
81 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2020 May 2019
Release date February 2020 June 2019
Launch price ~ 500 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) 0.29 W/kg 0.84 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.08 W/kg 1.29 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 20.

