Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs Huawei Honor 20
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on January 3, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3750 mAh
- Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (612 against 452 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Has a 0.44 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
- Weighs 25 grams less
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
71
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
80
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
68
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.26 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|394 ppi
|412 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|86.6%
|84.2%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|140.4%
|98.6%
|PWM
|229 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|8 ms
|35.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|875:1
Design and build
|Height
|163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
|154.25 mm (6.07 inches)
|Width
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|199 gramm (7.02 oz)
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Red
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Max. clock
|2700 MHz
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72MP18
|Mali G76 MP10
|GPU clock
|572 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~658 GFLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 20 +1%
674
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2027
Honor 20 +16%
2360
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
349824
Honor 20 +8%
377088
AnTuTu Android Results (111th and 103rd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI 2.5
|Magic 3.1
|OS size
|21 GB
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|3750 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:37 hr
13:25 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:23 hr
14:14 hr
Talk (3G)
27:03 hr
Honor 20 +19%
32:20 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (96th and 104th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|117°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|25 mm
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|21
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2020
|May 2019
|Release date
|February 2020
|June 2019
|Launch price
|~ 500 USD
|~ 350 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.29 W/kg
|0.84 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.08 W/kg
|1.29 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 20.
