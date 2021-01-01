Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs Honor Note 10 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on January 3, 2020, against the Huawei Honor Note 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 8.1
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.9 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Note 10
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4900 vs 4500 mAh
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
vs
Honor Note 10

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2220 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.5:9
PPI 394 ppi 355 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.6% 81.75%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 140.4% -
PWM 229 Hz -
Response time 8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +5%
615 nits
Honor Note 10
587 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 177 mm (6.97 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 85 mm (3.35 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 230 gramm (8.11 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Red Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Huawei Honor Note 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72MP18 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 572 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~658 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +20%
246815
Honor Note 10
205969
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 8.1
ROM One UI 3.1 EMUI 8.2
OS size 21 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4900 mAh
Charge power 25 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 45 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX550 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
-
Monochrome lens - - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced January 2020 July 2018
Release date February 2020 August 2019
Launch price ~ 500 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 0.29 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.08 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is definitely a better buy.

