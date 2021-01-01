Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs Huawei Honor View 30 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on January 3, 2020, against the Huawei Honor View 30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4100 mAh
- Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (612 against 543 nits)
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor View 30 Pro
- 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (480K versus 349K)
- Supports wireless charging up to 27W
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Has a built-in infrared port
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.57 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|394 ppi
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|86.6%
|84.9%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|140.4%
|-
|PWM
|229 Hz
|-
|Response time
|8 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
|162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|199 gramm (7.02 oz)
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Red
|White, Blue, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
|Max. clock
|2700 MHz
|2860 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
|- 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72MP18
|Mali G76 MP16
|GPU clock
|572 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~658 GFLOPS
|~896 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor View 30 Pro +16%
778
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2027
Honor View 30 Pro +48%
3008
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
349824
Honor View 30 Pro +37%
480405
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Results (111th and 53rd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|One UI 2.5
|Magic UI 3
|OS size
|21 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4100 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|40 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (27 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|0:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:23 hr
Talk (3G)
27:03 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|7360 x 4912
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|109°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Huawei Honor View 30 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|25 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Active
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|21
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2020
|November 2019
|Release date
|February 2020
|March 2020
|Launch price
|~ 500 USD
|~ 462 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.29 W/kg
|1.162 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.08 W/kg
|1.47 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor View 30 Pro. But if the display and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite.
