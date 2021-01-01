Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs Honor View 30 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs Huawei Honor View 30 Pro

Самсунг Галакси Ноте 10 Лайт
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
VS
Хуавей Хонор View 30 Pro
Huawei Honor View 30 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on January 3, 2020, against the Huawei Honor View 30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4100 mAh
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (612 against 543 nits)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor View 30 Pro
  • 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (480K versus 349K)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 27W
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
vs
Honor View 30 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 394 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 86.6% 84.9%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 140.4% -
PWM 229 Hz -
Response time 8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +13%
612 nits
Honor View 30 Pro
543 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Red White, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Huawei Honor View 30 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72MP18 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 572 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~658 GFLOPS ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Results (111th and 53rd place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10.0
ROM One UI 2.5 Magic UI 3
OS size 21 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4100 mAh
Charge power 25 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 0:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 7360 x 4912
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 109°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Honor View 30 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 21
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2020 November 2019
Release date February 2020 March 2020
Launch price ~ 500 USD ~ 462 USD
SAR (head) 0.29 W/kg 1.162 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.08 W/kg 1.47 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor View 30 Pro. But if the display and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S10e vs Note 10 Lite
2. Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Note 10 Lite
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
4. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
5. Xiaomi Mi 10 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
6. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus vs Huawei Honor View 30 Pro
7. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 vs Huawei Honor View 30 Pro
8. Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus vs Huawei Honor View 30 Pro
9. Huawei P40 vs Honor View 30 Pro
10. Oppo Realme X2 Pro vs Huawei Honor View 30 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish