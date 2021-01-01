Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs Nova 5T – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs Huawei Nova 5T

Самсунг Галакси Ноте 10 Лайт
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
VS
Хуавей Нова 5Т
Huawei Nova 5T

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on January 3, 2020, against the Huawei Nova 5T, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3750 mAh
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.44 inch larger screen size
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (612 against 504 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 5T
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
  • Weighs 25 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
vs
Nova 5T

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 394 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 86.6% 84.2%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 140.4% 99.9%
PWM 229 Hz Not detected
Response time 8 ms 36.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1344:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +21%
612 nits
Nova 5T
504 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 154.3 mm (6.07 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Red Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +3%
86.6%
Nova 5T
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Huawei Nova 5T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72MP18 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 572 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~658 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
2027
Nova 5T +22%
2468
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
349824
Nova 5T +4%
365233
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking (111th and 108th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.5 EMUI 10.1
OS size 21 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 25 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 117°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6912 x 4624
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +4%
83.4 dB
Nova 5T
80.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced January 2020 August 2019
Release date February 2020 November 2019
Launch price ~ 500 USD ~ 325 USD
SAR (head) 0.29 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.08 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite. But if the performance and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Nova 5T.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
6 (54.5%)
5 (45.5%)
Total votes: 11

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy S10
2. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
3. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs Apple iPhone XR
4. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs Xiaomi Mi Note 10
5. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy A71
6. Huawei Nova 5T vs Xiaomi Mi 9T
7. Huawei Nova 5T vs Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
8. Huawei Nova 5T vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
9. Huawei Nova 5T vs Huawei Honor 20 Pro
10. Huawei Nova 5T vs Huawei P40 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish