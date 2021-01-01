Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs P20 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs Huawei P20 Pro

Самсунг Галакси Ноте 10 Лайт
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
VS
Хуавей П20 Про
Huawei P20 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on January 3, 2020, against the Huawei P20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (349K versus 254K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Stereo speakers
  • Weighs 19 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
vs
P20 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2240 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.7:9
PPI 394 ppi 408 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 86.6% 82%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 140.4% -
PWM 229 Hz 238 Hz
Response time 8 ms 4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +5%
612 nits
P20 Pro
583 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 155 mm (6.1 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 73 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Red Black, Gold, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Huawei P20 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72MP18 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 572 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~658 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +46%
2027
P20 Pro
1389
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +38%
349824
P20 Pro
254079
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking (111th and 188th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.5 EMUI 10
OS size 21 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
14:37 hr
P20 Pro
14:30 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +16%
15:23 hr
P20 Pro
13:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +31%
27:03 hr
P20 Pro
20:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 7360 x 4912
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.74", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
-
Monochrome lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei P20 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
83.4 dB
P20 Pro +1%
84.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2020 March 2018
Release date February 2020 April 2018
Launch price ~ 500 USD ~ 687 USD
SAR (head) 0.29 W/kg 0.73 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.08 W/kg 1.22 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S10e vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
2. Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
4. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
5. Xiaomi Mi 10 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Huawei P20 Pro
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S vs Huawei P20 Pro
8. Apple iPhone XR vs Huawei P20 Pro
9. Huawei P30 Pro vs Huawei P20 Pro
10. Huawei Nova 5T vs Huawei P20 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish