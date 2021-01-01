Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs Huawei P30 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs Huawei P30

Самсунг Галакси Ноте 10 Лайт
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
VS
Хуавей П30
Huawei P30

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on January 3, 2020, against the Huawei P30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 850 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3650 mAh
  • Shows 11% longer battery life (92 vs 83 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 9-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
  • Weighs 34 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
vs
Huawei P30

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 394 ppi 422 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 86.6% 85.8%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 140.4% 99.6%
PWM 229 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 8 ms 3.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
612 nits
Huawei P30 +2%
626 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 149.1 mm (5.87 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Red Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Huawei P30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72MP18 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 572 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~658 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
349824
Huawei P30 +9%
380233

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.5 EMUI 10
OS size 21 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3650 mAh
Charge power 25 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +6%
14:37 hr
Huawei P30
13:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
15:23 hr
Huawei P30 +7%
16:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +21%
27:03 hr
Huawei P30
22:38 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (96th and 119th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 7360 x 4912
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Laser autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 21
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +2%
83.4 dB
Huawei P30
81.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2020 March 2019
Release date February 2020 May 2019
Launch price ~ 500 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 0.29 W/kg 0.33 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.08 W/kg 0.85 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life is more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite. But if the performance, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P30.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
7 (46.7%)
8 (53.3%)
Total votes: 15

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10
2. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
3. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Apple iPhone XR
4. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Xiaomi Mi Note 10
5. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy A71
6. Huawei P30 and P30 Lite
7. Huawei P30 and Apple iPhone 11
8. Huawei P30 and P30 Pro
9. Huawei P30 and Honor 20 Pro
10. Huawei P30 and Xiaomi Mi Note 10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish