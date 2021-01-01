Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on January 3, 2020, against the OnePlus 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.