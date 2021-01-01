Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus Nord – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus Nord

Самсунг Галакси Ноте 10 Лайт
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
VS
Ванплас Норд
OnePlus Nord

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on January 3, 2020, against the OnePlus Nord, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 385 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4115 mAh
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (356K versus 316K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 690 and 620 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (100 vs 92 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (765 against 627 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Weighs 15 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
vs
OnePlus Nord

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 394 ppi 408 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.6% 86.7%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 140.4% 100%
PWM 229 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 8 ms 6.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
627 nits
OnePlus Nord +22%
765 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Red Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and OnePlus Nord in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72MP18 Adreno 620
GPU clock 572 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~658 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +13%
356775
OnePlus Nord
316014
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking (115th and 148th place)

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM One UI 3.0 OxygenOS 10.5.4
OS size 21 GB 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4115 mAh
Charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +9%
14:37 hr
OnePlus Nord
13:22 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
15:23 hr
OnePlus Nord +19%
18:15 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +8%
27:03 hr
OnePlus Nord
25:05 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus Nord from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
84.6 dB
OnePlus Nord +1%
85.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced January 2020 July 2020
Release date February 2020 September 2020
Launch price ~ 500 USD ~ 450 USD
SAR (head) 0.29 W/kg 0.9 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.08 W/kg 1.27 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord.

