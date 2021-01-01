Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs Ace 2 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs Oppo Ace 2

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
VS
Oppo Ace 2

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on January 3, 2020, against the Oppo Ace 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (612 against 494 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Ace 2
  • 70% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (595K versus 349K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 40W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
vs
Ace 2

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 394 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 86.6% 85.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 140.4% -
PWM 229 Hz -
Response time 8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +24%
612 nits
Ace 2
494 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Red Silver, Gray, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +1%
86.6%
Ace 2
85.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Oppo Ace 2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72MP18 Adreno 650
GPU clock 572 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~658 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
670
Ace 2 +33%
894
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
2027
Ace 2 +62%
3293
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
349824
Ace 2 +70%
595753
AnTuTu 8 Android Ranking (111th and 11th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10.0
ROM One UI 2.5 ColorOS 7.1
OS size 21 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (40 W)
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (100% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 0:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
14:37 hr
Ace 2
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
15:23 hr
Ace 2
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
27:03 hr
Ace 2
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 25 mm 29 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2020 April 2020
Release date February 2020 July 2020
Launch price ~ 500 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 0.29 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.08 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Ace 2 is definitely a better buy.

