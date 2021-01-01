Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs Realme 7 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs Oppo Realme 7

VS
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
Oppo Realme 7

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on January 3, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 7, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (332K versus 294K)
  • Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (616 against 525 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9 Octa 9810
  • 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 677 and 534 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7
  • Shows 37% longer battery life (126 vs 92 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • The phone is 8-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
vs
Realme 7

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 394 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 86.6% 83.4%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 140.4% 99.3%
PWM 229 Hz -
Response time 8 ms 28 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 955:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +17%
616 nits
Realme 7
525 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 196.5 gramm (6.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Red Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +4%
86.6%
Realme 7
83.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Oppo Realme 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72MP18 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 572 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~658 GFLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +19%
1991
Realme 7
1670
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +13%
332238
Realme 7
294985
AnTuTu Android Ranking (165th and 213th place)

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM One UI 3.1 Realme UI 1.0
OS size 21 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
14:37 hr
Realme 7 +28%
18:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +5%
15:23 hr
Realme 7
14:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
27:03 hr
Realme 7 +31%
35:38 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (123rd and 35th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.1
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +2%
83.6 dB
Realme 7
81.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced January 2020 September 2020
Release date February 2020 November 2020
Launch price ~ 500 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.29 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.08 W/kg 0.93 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 7.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

