Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs Oppo Realme 7
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on January 3, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 7, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (332K versus 294K)
- Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (616 against 525 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9 Octa 9810
- 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 677 and 534 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7
- Shows 37% longer battery life (126 vs 92 hours)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- The phone is 8-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
73
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
55
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
67
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|394 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.6%
|83.4%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|140.4%
|99.3%
|PWM
|229 Hz
|-
|Response time
|8 ms
|28 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|955:1
Design and build
|Height
|163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
|162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
|Width
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|199 gramm (7.02 oz)
|196.5 gramm (6.93 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Red
|Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
|MediaTek Helio G95
|Max. clock
|2700 MHz
|2050 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72MP18
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|GPU clock
|572 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~658 GFLOPS
|~195.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +27%
677
534
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +19%
1991
1670
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
244869
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +13%
332238
294985
AnTuTu Android Ranking (165th and 213th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|Realme UI 1.0
|OS size
|21 GB
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (58% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|1:05 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:37 hr
Realme 7 +28%
18:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:23 hr
14:56 hr
Talk (3G)
27:03 hr
Realme 7 +31%
35:38 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (123rd and 35th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.1
|Focal length
|25 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|12
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2020
|September 2020
|Release date
|February 2020
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 500 USD
|~ 275 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.29 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.08 W/kg
|0.93 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 7.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1