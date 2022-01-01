Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus VS Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on January 3, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Shows 27% longer battery life (117 vs 92 hours)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (505K versus 413K)

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 920

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.7 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 394 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 86.6% 84.2% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 140.4% - PWM 229 Hz - Response time 8 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Galaxy Note 10 Lite +1% 618 nits Realme 9 Pro Plus 612 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Red Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Note 10 Lite +3% 86.6% Realme 9 Pro Plus 84.2%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 MediaTek Dimensity 920 Max. clock 2700 MHz 2500 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78 L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB Lithography process 10 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G72MP18 Mali-G68 MC4 GPU clock 572 MHz 950 MHz FLOPS ~658 GFLOPS ~684 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy Note 10 Lite 676 Realme 9 Pro Plus +1108% 8166 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy Note 10 Lite 2026 Realme 9 Pro Plus +15% 2322 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy Note 10 Lite 413023 Realme 9 Pro Plus +22% 505899 CPU 111745 - GPU 140381 - Memory 72698 - UX 90338 - Total score 413023 505899 AnTuTu Smartphone Scores

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM One UI 3.1 Realme UI 3.0 OS size 21 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 119° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length 25 mm 27 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 - 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy Note 10 Lite 83.6 dB Realme 9 Pro Plus n/a

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced January 2020 February 2022 Release date February 2020 February 2022 SAR (head) 0.29 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.08 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus. But if the software, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite.