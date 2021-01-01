Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs Galaxy A42 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs Galaxy A42

VS
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
Samsung Galaxy A42

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on January 3, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A42, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
  • 48% higher pixel density (394 vs 266 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (618 against 563 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A42
  • Shows 57% longer battery life (144 vs 92 hours)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 750 5G
  • The phone is 9-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
vs
Galaxy A42

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 394 ppi 266 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 86.6% 84.3%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 140.4% 97.7%
PWM 229 Hz 242 Hz
Response time 8 ms 9.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +10%
618 nits
Galaxy A42
563 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 193 gramm (6.81 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Red White, Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Samsung Galaxy A42 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72MP18 Adreno 619
GPU clock 572 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~658 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +3%
331179
Galaxy A42
320201
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 3.1 One UI 3.1
OS size 21 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (27% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 2:01 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
14:37 hr
Galaxy A42 +33%
19:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
15:23 hr
Galaxy A42 +58%
24:11 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
27:03 hr
Galaxy A42 +52%
41:19 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +1%
83.6 dB
Galaxy A42
82.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced January 2020 September 2020
Release date February 2020 November 2020
Launch price ~ 500 USD ~ 338 USD
SAR (head) 0.29 W/kg 1.15 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.08 W/kg 1.33 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A42.

