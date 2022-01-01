Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs iPhone 14 Plus – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs Apple iPhone 14 Plus

Самсунг Галакси Ноте 10 Плюс
VS
Эпл Айофн 4 Плюс
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Apple iPhone 14 Plus

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9825) that was released on August 7, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 14 Plus, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 38 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
  • Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus NVMe
  • Reverse charging feature
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Plus
  • Shows 48% longer battery life (41:09 vs 27:48 hours)
  • 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (792K versus 548K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • The phone is 3-years and 2-months newer
  • 2.4x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1709 and 714 points
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
vs
iPhone 14 Plus

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 495 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 700 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 92.39% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4% 99.7%
PWM 250 Hz 59 Hz
Response time 3.6 ms 5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
789 nits
iPhone 14 Plus +1%
800 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 203 gramm (7.16 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Red Black, Blue, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Apple iPhone 14 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2730 MHz 3230 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Apple GPU
GPU clock 770 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~652 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
548658
iPhone 14 Plus +44%
792421
CPU 139273 197630
GPU 177762 331488
Memory 118225 134708
UX 114971 134652
Total score 548658 792421
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 20 FPS -
Graphics score 3354 -
PCMark 3.0 score 9215 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.1)
ROM One UI 4.0 -
OS size 31.6 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4325 mAh
Charge power 45 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (65% in 30 min) Yes (47% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 07:47 hr 13:47 hr
Watching video 14:19 hr 17:29 hr
Gaming 04:55 hr 06:12 hr
Standby 97 hr 146 hr
General battery life
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
27:48 hr
iPhone 14 Plus +48%
41:09 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP + 0 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/1.6 f/1.9
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +7%
85.7 dB
iPhone 14 Plus
79.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2019 September 2022
Release date August 2019 October 2022
SAR (head) 0.19 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Plus is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
2. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
3. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus
4. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
5. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
6. Apple iPhone 14 Plus and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
7. Apple iPhone 14 Plus and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
8. Apple iPhone 14 Plus and Apple iPhone 14 Pro
9. Apple iPhone 14 Plus and Google Pixel 6

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish