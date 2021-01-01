Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs iPhone 8 Plus – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Самсунг Галакси Ноте 10 Плюс
VS
Эпл Айфон 8 Плюс
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9825) that was released on August 7, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 8 Plus, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
  • Has 4x more RAM: 12GB versus 3GB
  • Thinner bezels – 24.99% more screen real estate
  • Comes with 1609 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 2691 mAh
  • Has a 1.3 inches larger screen size
  • 81% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (438K versus 242K)
  • Shows 32% longer battery life (107 vs 81 hours)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (789 against 621 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8 Plus
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • 32% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 940 and 712 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
vs
iPhone 8 Plus

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.8 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 16:9
PPI 495 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 92.39% 67.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4% 99.9%
PWM 250 Hz Not detected
Response time 3.6 ms 32 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1471:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +27%
789 nits
iPhone 8 Plus
621 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 202 gramm (7.13 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Red Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Apple iPhone 8 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825 Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4		 - 4 cores at 2.39 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Apple GPU
GPU clock 770 MHz -
FLOPS ~943 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +83%
343037
iPhone 8 Plus
187655
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +81%
438211
iPhone 8 Plus
242575
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM One UI 3.1 -
OS size 31.6 GB 6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 2691 mAh
Charge power 45 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (65% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
12:07 hr
iPhone 8 Plus +2%
12:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +27%
18:50 hr
iPhone 8 Plus
14:55 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +89%
32:32 hr
iPhone 8 Plus
17:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP + 0 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 57 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/1.6 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +7%
85.7 dB
iPhone 8 Plus
80.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2019 September 2017
Release date August 2019 September 2017
Launch price ~ 1125 USD ~ 812 USD
SAR (head) 0.19 W/kg 0.94 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
6 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 6

Related comparisons

1. Huawei P30 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
2. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
3. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
4. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
5. Apple iPhone XS Max and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
6. Samsung Galaxy A50 and Apple iPhone 8 Plus
7. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Apple iPhone 8 Plus
8. Huawei Honor 20 Pro and Apple iPhone 8 Plus
9. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro and Apple iPhone 8 Plus
10. Samsung Galaxy S20 and Apple iPhone 8 Plus

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish