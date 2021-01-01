Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs Apple iPhone 8 Plus
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9825) that was released on August 7, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 8 Plus, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
- Has 4x more RAM: 12GB versus 3GB
- Thinner bezels – 24.99% more screen real estate
- Comes with 1609 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 2691 mAh
- Has a 1.3 inches larger screen size
- 81% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (438K versus 242K)
- Shows 32% longer battery life (107 vs 81 hours)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (789 against 621 nits)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8 Plus
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
- 32% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 940 and 712 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.8 inches
|5.5 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3040 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|16:9
|PPI
|495 ppi
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|92.39%
|67.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|95.4%
|99.9%
|PWM
|250 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|3.6 ms
|32 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1471:1
Design and build
|Height
|162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
|158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|202 gramm (7.13 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Red
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2730 MHz
|2100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4
|- 4 cores at 2.39 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP12
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|770 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~943 GFLOPS
|~325 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|12 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|64, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1000 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iPhone 8 Plus +32%
940
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2565
2475
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +83%
343037
187655
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +81%
438211
242575
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|-
|OS size
|31.6 GB
|6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4300 mAh
|2691 mAh
|Charge power
|45 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (65% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:05 hr
|1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:07 hr
iPhone 8 Plus +2%
12:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +27%
18:50 hr
14:55 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +89%
32:32 hr
17:10 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP + 0 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 57 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|Yes
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 Plus from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3648 x 2736
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/1.6
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.65"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +34%
126
Video quality
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +10%
98
Generic camera score
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +22%
117
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|16
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2019
|September 2017
|Release date
|August 2019
|September 2017
|Launch price
|~ 1125 USD
|~ 812 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.19 W/kg
|0.94 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.4 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus is definitely a better buy.
