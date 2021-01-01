Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs iPhone XS – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9825) that was released on August 7, 2019, against the Apple iPhone XS, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
  • Has 3x more RAM: 12GB versus 4GB
  • Comes with 1642 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 2658 mAh
  • Has a 1 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 49% longer battery life (107 vs 72 hours)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Thinner bezels – 9.49% more screen real estate
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (794 against 651 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • 55% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1109 and 715 points
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.3 mm narrower
  • Weighs 19 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
vs
iPhone XS

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.8 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 2436 x 1125 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 495 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 92.39% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4% 98.8%
PWM 250 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 3.6 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +22%
794 nits
iPhone XS
651 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Red Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +11%
92.39%
iPhone XS
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Apple iPhone XS in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 770 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~943 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
442524
iPhone XS +2%
452573

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM One UI 2.5 -
OS size 31.6 GB 11.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 2658 mAh
Charge power 45 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (65% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 2:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +18%
12:07 hr
iPhone XS
10:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +65%
18:50 hr
iPhone XS
11:21 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +129%
32:32 hr
iPhone XS
14:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP + 0 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.6 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 16
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
85.3 dB
iPhone XS +2%
86.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2019 September 2018
Release date August 2019 September 2018
Launch price ~ 1125 USD ~ 1100 USD
SAR (head) 0.19 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

