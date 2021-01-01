Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs ROG Phone 5 Ultimate – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9825) that was released on August 7, 2019, against the Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W
  • Thinner bezels – 10.39% more screen real estate
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 25% higher pixel density (495 vs 395 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4300 mAh
  • 63% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (729K versus 447K)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 18GB versus 12GB
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
vs
ROG Phone 5 Ultimate

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1080 x 2448 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 495 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 92.39% 82%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4% -
PWM 250 Hz -
Response time 3.6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 173 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 239 gramm (8.43 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Red White
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Adreno 660
GPU clock 770 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~943 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 18 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 ROG UI
OS size 31.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 45 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (65% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 5 (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:07 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 125°
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP + 0 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 6000 x 4000
Aperture f/1.6 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm 35 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2019 March 2021
Release date August 2019 May 2021
Launch price ~ 1125 USD ~ 1200 USD
SAR (head) 0.19 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate. But if the software, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus.

