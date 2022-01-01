Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs ROG Phone 6 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs Asus ROG Phone 6

Самсунг Галакси Ноте 10 Плюс
VS
Асус РОГ Фон 6
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Asus ROG Phone 6

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9825) that was released on August 7, 2019, against the Asus ROG Phone 6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 35 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Thinner bezels – 10.19% more screen real estate
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 25% higher pixel density (495 vs 395 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 6
  • Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1125K versus 554K)
  • Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Shows 32% longer battery life (36:34 vs 27:48 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years and 11-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
vs
ROG Phone 6

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1080 x 2448 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20.4:9
PPI 495 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
Max rated brightness 700 nits 830 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 92.39% 82.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4% 100%
PWM 250 Hz 672 Hz
Response time 3.6 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
796 nits
ROG Phone 6 +4%
830 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 173 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 10.3 mm (0.41 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 239 gramm (8.43 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IPX4
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Red White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +12%
92.39%
ROG Phone 6
82.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Asus ROG Phone 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 2730 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 2 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Adreno 730
GPU clock 770 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~652 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
554938
ROG Phone 6 +103%
1125441
CPU 139273 265173
GPU 177762 476559
Memory 118225 188898
UX 114971 185898
Total score 554938 1125441
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
3359
ROG Phone 6 +209%
10364
Stability 98% 90%
Graphics test 20 FPS 62 FPS
Graphics score 3359 10364
PCMark 3.0 score 9204 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM One UI 4.0 -
OS size 31.6 GB 25 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 45 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (65% in 30 min) Yes (75% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 0:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 07:47 hr 13:50 hr
Watching video 14:19 hr 15:54 hr
Gaming 04:55 hr 06:03 hr
Standby 97 hr 110 hr
General battery life
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
27:48 hr
ROG Phone 6 +32%
36:34 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 -
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP + 0 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/1.6 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 27.5 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/2.93"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
85.7 dB
ROG Phone 6 +9%
93.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2019 July 2022
Release date August 2019 July 2022
SAR (head) 0.19 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Asus ROG Phone 6 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra or Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
2. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra or Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
3. Samsung Galaxy S22 or Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
4. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 or Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 or Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
6. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max or Asus ROG Phone 6
7. Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro or Asus ROG Phone 6
8. Asus ROG Phone 6D or Asus ROG Phone 6

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish