Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL

Самсунг Галакси Ноте 10 Плюс
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
VS
Асус РОГ Фон 2 ZS660KL
Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9825) that was released on August 7, 2019, against the Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 27% higher pixel density (495 vs 391 PPI)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W
  • Thinner bezels – 11.79% more screen real estate
  • Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (794 against 618 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Shows 23% longer battery life (132 vs 107 hours)
  • 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (496K versus 442K)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
vs
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 495 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 92.39% 80.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4% -
PWM 250 Hz -
Response time 3.6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +28%
794 nits
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
618 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 171 mm (6.73 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Red Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Adreno 640
GPU clock 770 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS ~943 GFLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Results (71st and 42nd place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.5 ROG UI
OS size 31.6 GB 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 45 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (65% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
12:07 hr
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +27%
15:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
18:50 hr
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +37%
25:36 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
32:32 hr
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +24%
40:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 125°
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP + 0 MP) 2 (48 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/1.6 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ad)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2019 July 2019
Release date August 2019 September 2019
Launch price ~ 1125 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.19 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Huawei P30 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
2. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
3. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
4. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
5. Apple iPhone XS Max and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
6. Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro and Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
7. Xiaomi Mi 10 and Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
8. OnePlus 7T Pro and Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish