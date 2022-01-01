Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs Pixel 5 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs Google Pixel 5

Самсунг Галакси Ноте 10 Плюс
VS
Гугл Пиксель 5
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Google Pixel 5

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9825) that was released on August 7, 2019, against the Google Pixel 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 53% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (549K versus 358K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (790 against 693 nits)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 15% higher pixel density (495 vs 432 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.49% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 15% longer battery life (31:37 vs 27:35 hours)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Weighs 45 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.8 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
vs
Pixel 5

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.8 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 495 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 92.39% 85.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4% 97.4%
PWM 250 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 3.6 ms 5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +14%
790 nits
Pixel 5
693 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 144.7 mm (5.7 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 151 gramm (5.33 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Red Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +8%
92.39%
Pixel 5
85.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Google Pixel 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Adreno 620
GPU clock 770 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~652 GFLOPS ~700 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +42%
2573
Pixel 5
1810
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +53%
549367
Pixel 5
358442
CPU 139273 103856
GPU 177762 92784
Memory 118225 74253
UX 114971 90089
Total score 549367 358442
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +207%
3326
Pixel 5
1084
Stability 98% 89%
Graphics test 19 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 3326 1084
PCMark 3.0 score 9419 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM One UI 3.1 Stock Android
OS size 31.6 GB 16.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4080 mAh
Charge power 45 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) Yes (12 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (65% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 07:37 hr 10:13 hr
Watching video 14:19 hr 15:02 hr
Gaming 04:43 hr 05:40 hr
Standby 97 hr 104 hr
General battery life
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
27:35 hr
Pixel 5 +15%
31:37 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4290 x 2800
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 107°
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP + 0 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.6 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/4.0"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 15
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
85.7 dB
Pixel 5 +7%
91.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2019 September 2020
Release date August 2019 October 2020
SAR (head) 0.19 W/kg 0.96 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S21 or Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
2. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max or Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra or Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
4. Google Pixel 6 Pro or Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
5. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 or Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
6. Apple iPhone XR or Google Pixel 5
7. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G or Google Pixel 5
8. Google Pixel 5a 5G or Google Pixel 5
9. Google Pixel 6 or Google Pixel 5
10. Google Pixel 6a or Google Pixel 5

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish