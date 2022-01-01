Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs Pixel 6 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs Google Pixel 6

Самсунг Галакси Ноте 10 Плюс
VS
Гугл Пиксель 6
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Google Pixel 6

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9825) that was released on August 7, 2019, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Shows 24% longer battery life (107 vs 86 hours)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 8.99% more screen real estate
  • 20% higher pixel density (495 vs 411 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (721K versus 525K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
  • Comes with 314 mAh larger battery capacity: 4614 vs 4300 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
vs
Pixel 6

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 495 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 92.39% 83.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4% 99.8%
PWM 250 Hz 397 Hz
Response time 3.6 ms 5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
792 nits
Pixel 6 +6%
843 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Red Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +11%
92.39%
Pixel 6
83.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Google Pixel 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825 Google Tensor
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 770 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~652 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
2564
Pixel 6 +12%
2882
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
525742
Pixel 6 +37%
721151
CPU 130867 187698
GPU 196179 298218
Memory 115330 100887
UX 86432 137683
Total score 525742 721151
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
3326
Pixel 6 +94%
6466
Stability 98% 55%
Graphics test 19 FPS 38 FPS
Graphics score 3326 6466
PCMark 3.0 score 9419 10520
AnTuTu 9 Results (161st and 65th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 12
ROM One UI 3.1 Stock Android
OS size 31.6 GB 17.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4614 mAh
Charge power 45 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) Yes (21 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (65% in 30 min) Yes (41% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:53 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
12:07 hr
Pixel 6 +2%
12:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
18:50 hr
Pixel 6 +9%
20:25 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +53%
32:32 hr
Pixel 6
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 114°
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP + 0 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/1.6 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
85.7 dB
Pixel 6 +1%
86.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2019 October 2021
Release date August 2019 October 2021
SAR (head) 0.19 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 6. But if the software and camera are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
2. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Apple iPhone 11 Pro
3. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Xiaomi Mi Note 10
4. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and S20 Plus
5. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Huawei P40 Pro
6. Google Pixel 6 and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
7. Google Pixel 6 and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
8. Google Pixel 6 and Apple iPhone 12 Pro
9. Google Pixel 6 and Apple iPhone 13
10. Google Pixel 6 and Apple iPhone 12

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish