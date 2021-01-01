Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs Google Pixel 6 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Google Pixel 6 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9825) that was released on August 7, 2019, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Shows 27% longer battery life (107 vs 84 hours)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom

Comes with 703 mAh larger battery capacity: 5003 vs 4300 mAh

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer

34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (675K versus 504K)

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (859 against 789 nits)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Ready for eSIM technology

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Price Google Pixel 6 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED OLED Size 6.8 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9 PPI 495 ppi 512 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 92.39% 88.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 95.4% - PWM 250 Hz - Response time 3.6 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Galaxy Note 10 Plus 789 nits Pixel 6 Pro +9% 859 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 210 gramm (7.41 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Red White, Black, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Note 10 Plus +4% 92.39% Pixel 6 Pro 88.8%

Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 12 ROM One UI 3.1 Stock Android OS size 31.6 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 4x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 114° Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP + 0 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.1

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 104 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Depth lens Yes - Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 11.1 megapixels Image resolution 3648 x 2736 3840 x 2880 Aperture f/1.6 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 24 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.65" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy Note 10 Plus 126 Pixel 6 Pro n/a Video quality Galaxy Note 10 Plus 98 Pixel 6 Pro n/a Generic camera score Galaxy Note 10 Plus 117 Pixel 6 Pro n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy Note 10 Plus 85.7 dB Pixel 6 Pro n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2019 October 2021 Release date August 2019 October 2021 SAR (head) 0.19 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg - Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 Pro is definitely a better buy.