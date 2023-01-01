Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs Google Pixel 7 VS Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Google Pixel 7 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9825) that was released on August 7, 2019, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 39 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB

Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots Thinner bezels – 7.49% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 7.49% more screen real estate 19% higher pixel density (495 vs 416 PPI) Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (748K versus 548K)

37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (748K versus 548K) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) The phone is 3-years and 3-months newer

The phone is 3-years and 3-months newer Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz Delivers 22% higher peak brightness (964 against 792 nits)

Delivers 22% higher peak brightness (964 against 792 nits) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Ready for eSIM technology

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Price Google Pixel 7 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.8 inches 6.3 inches Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9 PPI 495 ppi 416 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 700 nits 450 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1400 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 92.39% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 95.4% 98.5% PWM 250 Hz 360 Hz Response time 3.6 ms 3 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Note 10 Plus 792 nits Pixel 7 +22% 964 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches) Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 196 g (6.91 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Red White, Black, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Note 10 Plus +9% 92.39% Pixel 7 84.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB -

Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 13 ROM One UI 4.0 Stock Android OS size 31.6 GB 14 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4300 mAh 4355 mAh Charge power 45 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) Yes (20 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (65% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 07:47 hr 10:13 hr Watching video 14:19 hr 16:16 hr Gaming 04:55 hr 05:26 hr Standby 97 hr 73 hr General battery life Galaxy Note 10 Plus 27:48 hr Pixel 7 +5% 29:08 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 114° Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.1

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Depth lens Yes - Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 10.8 megapixels Image resolution 3648 x 2736 3648 x 2736 Aperture f/1.6 - Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.22 microns - Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size 1/2.65" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy Note 10 Plus 126 Pixel 7 +15% 145 Video quality Galaxy Note 10 Plus 98 Pixel 7 +46% 143 Generic camera score Galaxy Note 10 Plus 117 Pixel 7 +20% 140

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy Note 10 Plus 85.7 dB Pixel 7 +3% 88.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2019 October 2022 Release date August 2019 October 2022 SAR (head) 0.19 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg - Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 is definitely a better buy.