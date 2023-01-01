Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs Pixel 7 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs Google Pixel 7

Самсунг Галакси Ноте 10 Плюс
VS
Гугл Пиксель 7
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Google Pixel 7

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9825) that was released on August 7, 2019, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 39 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Thinner bezels – 7.49% more screen real estate
  • 19% higher pixel density (495 vs 416 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (748K versus 548K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 3-years and 3-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Delivers 22% higher peak brightness (964 against 792 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Ready for eSIM technology
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
vs
Pixel 7

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 495 ppi 416 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 700 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1400 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 92.39% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4% 98.5%
PWM 250 Hz 360 Hz
Response time 3.6 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
792 nits
Pixel 7 +22%
964 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 196 g (6.91 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Red White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +9%
92.39%
Pixel 7
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Google Pixel 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825 Google Tensor G2
Max clock 2730 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 770 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~652 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
2564
Pixel 7 +27%
3261
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
548019
Pixel 7 +37%
748242
CPU 139273 203616
GPU 177762 295372
Memory 118225 108654
UX 114971 142235
Total score 548019 748242
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
3370
Pixel 7 +94%
6523
Max surface temperature 38.8 °C 45.8 °C
Stability 97% 69%
Graphics test 20 FPS 39 FPS
Graphics score 3370 6523
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
9160
Pixel 7 +15%
10551
Web score 7231 7506
Video editing 5843 6176
Photo editing 19647 17801
Data manipulation 6856 10086
Writing score 11090 15649
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 13
ROM One UI 4.0 Stock Android
OS size 31.6 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4355 mAh
Charge power 45 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) Yes (20 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (65% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 07:47 hr 10:13 hr
Watching video 14:19 hr 16:16 hr
Gaming 04:55 hr 05:26 hr
Standby 97 hr 73 hr
General battery life
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
27:48 hr
Pixel 7 +5%
29:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 114°
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/1.6 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.65" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
85.7 dB
Pixel 7 +3%
88.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2019 October 2022
Release date August 2019 October 2022
SAR (head) 0.19 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 13 or Google Pixel 7
2. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G or Google Pixel 7
3. Google Pixel 7 Pro or Google Pixel 7
4. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G or Google Pixel 7
5. Motorola Edge (2022) or Google Pixel 7
6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
7. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 or Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
8. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G or Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
9. Google Pixel 7 Pro or Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
10. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra or Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish