Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9825) that was released on August 7, 2019, against the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 39 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.