Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs Pixel Fold – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs Google Pixel Fold

64 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
VS
79 out of 100
Google Pixel Fold
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Google Pixel Fold

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9825) that was released on August 7, 2019, against the Google Pixel Fold, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 45 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 31% higher pixel density (495 vs 378 PPI)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Thinner bezels – 9.69% more screen real estate
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 62.5 mm narrower
  • Supports higher wattage charging (45W versus 30W)
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel Fold
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (759K versus 546K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 3-years and 9-months newer
  • Comes with 521 mAh larger battery capacity: 4821 vs 4300 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Google Pixel Fold crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
vs
Pixel Fold

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.8 inches 7.6 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1840 x 2208 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 -
PPI 495 ppi 378 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No -
Max rated brightness 700 nits 1200 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1450 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 92.39% 82.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4% -
PWM 250 Hz -
Response time 3.6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 158.7 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 139.7 mm (5.5 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 5.8 mm (0.23 inches)
Weight 196 g (6.91 oz) 283 g (9.98 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IPX8
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Red Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +12%
92.39%
Pixel Fold
82.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Google Pixel Fold in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825 Google Tensor G2
Max clock 2730 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 MP12 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 770 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~652 GFLOPS ~1153 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
546212
Pixel Fold +39%
759454
CPU 139273 -
GPU 177762 -
Memory 118225 -
UX 114971 -
Total score 546212 759454
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 38.8 °C -
Stability 97% -
Graphics test 20 FPS -
Graphics score 3377 -
Web score 7245 -
Video editing 5836 -
Photo editing 19527 -
Data manipulation 6789 -
Writing score 10993 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 13
ROM One UI 4.0 -
OS size 31.6 GB -

Battery

Capacity 4300 mAh 4821 mAh
Max charge power 45 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) Yes (20 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (65% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:05 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 07:37 hr -
Watching video 14:19 hr -
Gaming 04:43 hr -
Standby 97 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 121°
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (48 MP + 10.8 MP + 10.8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2"
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 10.8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.1
- Focal length: 112 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 10.8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/3"
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel Fold from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 -
Aperture f/1.6 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/4"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2019 May 2023
Release date August 2019 June 2023
SAR (head) 0.19 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 0 W Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel Fold is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Pixel Fold
2. Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and Pixel Fold
3. Find N2 and Pixel Fold
4. Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Fold
5. Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Pixel Fold
6. Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus
7. Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy Note 10 Plus
8. Galaxy S21 FE 5G and Galaxy Note 10 Plus
9. Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy Note 10 Plus
10. Pixel 7 Pro and Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский