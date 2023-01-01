Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs Honor 90 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs Honor 90

65 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
VS
78 out of 100
Honor 90
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Honor 90

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9825) that was released on August 7, 2019, against the Honor 90, which is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition and came out 46 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Handles Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • 14% higher pixel density (495 vs 435 PPI)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.2
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Honor 90
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (66W versus 45W)
  • The phone is 3-years and 10-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Honor 90 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
vs
Honor 90

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1200 x 2664 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.98:9
PPI 495 ppi 435 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 700 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 92.39% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4% -
PWM 250 Hz -
Response time 3.6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 196 g (6.91 oz) 183 g (6.46 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Red Black, Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +2%
92.39%
Honor 90
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Honor 90 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825 Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition
Max clock 2730 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A710
Lithography process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 MP12 Adreno 644
GPU clock 770 MHz -
FLOPS ~652 GFLOPS ~1014 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 139273 -
GPU 177762 -
Memory 118225 -
UX 114971 -
Total score 552628 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 38.8 °C -
Stability 97% -
Graphics test 20 FPS -
Graphics score 3377 -
PCMark 3.0
Web score 7245 -
Video editing 5836 -
Photo editing 19527 -
Data manipulation 6789 -
Writing score 10993 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 13
ROM One UI 4.0 MagicOS 7.1
OS size 31.6 GB -

Battery

Capacity 4300 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 45 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (65% in 30 min) Yes (20% in 5 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 0:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 07:37 hr -
Watching video 14:19 hr -
Gaming 04:43 hr -
Standby 97 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 200 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 16256 x 12192
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 112°
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (200 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.56 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens Yes - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 8160 x 6112
Aperture f/1.6 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.65" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced August 2019 May 2023
Release date August 2019 June 2023
SAR (head) 0.19 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 0 W Yes, 66 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Honor 90 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus or S21 Ultra
2. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus or Galaxy Z Flip 4
3. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus or Google Pixel 7 Pro
4. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus or S21 FE 5G
5. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus or S22 Ultra
6. Honor 90 or Apple iPhone 14
7. Honor 90 or Honor 70
8. Honor 90 or 90 Lite
9. Honor 90 or Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
10. Honor 90 or Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский