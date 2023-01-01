Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs Magic 5 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs Honor Magic 5 Pro

65 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
VS
89 out of 100
Honor Magic 5 Pro
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Honor Magic 5 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9825) that was released on August 7, 2019, against the Honor Magic 5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 43 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Weighs 23 grams less
Reasons to consider the Honor Magic 5 Pro
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1219K versus 555K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 33% longer battery life (37:04 vs 27:48 hours)
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5100 vs 4300 mAh
  • Delivers 55% higher peak brightness (1231 against 794 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (66W versus 45W)
  • The phone is 3-years and 7-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Honor Magic 5 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
vs
Magic 5 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.81 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1312 x 2848 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.54:9
PPI 495 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 700 nits 700 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 92.39% 91%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4% 98.7%
PWM 250 Hz 120 Hz
Response time 3.6 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
794 nits
Magic 5 Pro +55%
1231 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.77 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 196 g (6.91 oz) 219 g (7.72 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Red Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Honor Magic 5 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max clock 2730 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 MP12 Adreno 740
GPU clock 770 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~652 GFLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
555450
Magic 5 Pro +120%
1219602
CPU 139273 240420
GPU 177762 563919
Memory 118225 222701
UX 114971 186528
Total score 555450 1219602
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
3376
Magic 5 Pro +275%
12659
Max surface temperature 38.8 °C 37.6 °C
Stability 97% 53%
Graphics test 20 FPS 75 FPS
Graphics score 3376 12659
Web score 7244 -
Video editing 5837 -
Photo editing 19560 -
Data manipulation 6791 -
Writing score 11011 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 4.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 13
ROM One UI 4.0 Magic UI 7.1
OS size 31.6 GB 24 GB

Battery

Capacity 4300 mAh 5100 mAh
Max charge power 45 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (65% in 30 min) Yes (75% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 0:48 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 07:47 hr 13:43 hr
Watching video 14:19 hr 16:12 hr
Gaming 04:55 hr 04:59 hr
Standby 97 hr 118 hr
General battery life
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
27:48 hr
Magic 5 Pro +33%
37:04 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3.5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 122°
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Sony IMX878 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.5" (CMOS)
Depth lens Yes Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Honor Magic 5 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 4096 x 3072
Aperture f/1.6 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.65" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2019 February 2023
Release date August 2019 March 2023
SAR (head) 0.19 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 0 W Yes, 66 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Honor Magic 5 Pro is definitely a better buy.

