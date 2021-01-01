Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9825) that was released on August 7, 2019, against the Huawei Honor Note 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.