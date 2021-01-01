Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs Mate 40 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs Huawei Mate 40 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
VS
Huawei Mate 40 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9825) that was released on August 7, 2019, against the Huawei Mate 40 Pro, which is powered by Kirin 9000 5G and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • 12% higher pixel density (495 vs 441 PPI)
  • Weighs 16 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 40 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 55% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (686K versus 442K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
vs
Mate 40 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.76 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1344 x 2772 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 495 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 92.39% 94.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4% 97.5%
PWM 250 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 3.6 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
794 nits
Mate 40 Pro +1%
804 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 212 gramm (7.48 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Red Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
92.39%
Mate 40 Pro +2%
94.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Huawei Mate 40 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825 Kirin 9000 5G
Max. clock 2730 MHz 3130 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4		 - 4 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.54 GHz: Cortex-A77
- 1 core at 3.13 GHz: Cortex-A77
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Mali-G78 MP24
GPU clock 770 MHz -
FLOPS ~943 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
442024
Mate 40 Pro +55%
686732
AnTuTu 8 Smartphone Scores (77th and 5th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM One UI 2.5 EMUI 11
OS size 31.6 GB 18.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4400 mAh
Charge power 45 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (65% in 30 min) Yes, HUAWEI SuperCharge (87% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 0:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
12:07 hr
Mate 40 Pro +18%
14:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +12%
18:50 hr
Mate 40 Pro
16:45 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +38%
32:32 hr
Mate 40 Pro
23:44 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8200 x 6100
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 3840 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP + 0 MP) 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens Yes Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei Mate 40 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/1.6 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 18 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
85.3 dB
Mate 40 Pro +2%
86.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2019 October 2020
Release date August 2019 November 2020
Launch price ~ 1125 USD ~ 1125 USD
SAR (head) 0.19 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei Mate 40 Pro. It has a better display and performance.

