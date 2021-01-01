Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs P30 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs Huawei P30 Pro

VS
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9825) that was released on August 7, 2019, against the Huawei P30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (107 vs 100 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (794 against 593 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size
  • 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (442K versus 387K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • 24% higher pixel density (495 vs 398 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
vs
P30 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.47 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 495 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 92.39% 88.89%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4% 99%
PWM 250 Hz 231 Hz
Response time 3.6 ms 3.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +34%
794 nits
P30 Pro
593 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Red White, Black, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +4%
92.39%
P30 Pro
88.89%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Huawei P30 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 770 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~943 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +12%
2572
P30 Pro
2298
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +14%
442524
P30 Pro
387890
AnTuTu 8 Android Results (71st and 96th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.5 EMUI 10
OS size 31.6 GB 13.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 45 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (65% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
12:07 hr
P30 Pro +18%
14:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
18:50 hr
P30 Pro +9%
20:16 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +18%
32:32 hr
P30 Pro
27:39 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 7360 x 4912
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP + 0 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens Yes Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei P30 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/1.6 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 29 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 21
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
85.3 dB
P30 Pro +2%
86.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2019 March 2019
Release date August 2019 May 2019
Launch price ~ 1125 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.19 W/kg 0.154 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg 0.63 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
20 (66.7%)
10 (33.3%)
Total votes: 30

User opinions

