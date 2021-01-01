Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs Huawei P40 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs Huawei P40

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
VS
Huawei P40

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9825) that was released on August 7, 2019, against the Huawei P40, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 20% longer battery life (107 vs 89 hours)
  • Delivers 36% higher maximum brightness (794 against 583 nits)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3800 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • 17% higher pixel density (495 vs 422 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.09% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (485K versus 442K)
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.1 mm narrower
  • Weighs 21 grams less
  • 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 777 and 715 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
vs
Huawei P40

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 495 ppi 422 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 92.39% 86.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4% 129.7%
PWM 250 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 3.6 ms 7 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +36%
794 nits
Huawei P40
583 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 71.1 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Red Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +7%
92.39%
Huawei P40
86.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Huawei P40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825 HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 770 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~943 GFLOPS ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
442524
Huawei P40 +10%
485432
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking (71st and 46th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM One UI 2.5 EMUI 11
OS size 31.6 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 3800 mAh
Charge power 45 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (65% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
12:07 hr
Huawei P40 +10%
13:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +1%
18:50 hr
Huawei P40
18:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +45%
32:32 hr
Huawei P40
22:26 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (62nd and 97th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8200 x 6100
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP + 0 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/1.6 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 21
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +8%
85.3 dB
Huawei P40
79.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2019 March 2020
Release date August 2019 March 2020
Launch price ~ 1125 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 0.19 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Huawei P40.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

