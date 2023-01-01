Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs Motorola Edge Plus (2022) VS Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Motorola Edge Plus (2022) Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9825) that was released on August 7, 2019, against the Motorola Edge Plus (2022), which is powered by Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 30 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Delivers 16% higher peak brightness (792 against 681 nits) Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge Plus (2022) Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED OLED Size 6.8 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9 PPI 495 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 700 nits 600 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 92.39% 87.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 95.4% - PWM 250 Hz - Response time 3.6 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Note 10 Plus +16% 792 nits Edge Plus (2022) 681 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 163.06 mm (6.42 inches) Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 75.95 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.79 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 196 g (6.91 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP52 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Red White, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Note 10 Plus +6% 92.39% Edge Plus (2022) 87.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB -

Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 ROM One UI 4.0 - OS size 31.6 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4300 mAh 4800 mAh Charge power 45 W 68 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (65% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 17 min) Full charging time 1:05 hr 0:53 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 07:47 hr - Watching video 14:19 hr - Gaming 04:55 hr - Standby 97 hr - General battery life Galaxy Note 10 Plus 27:48 hr Edge Plus (2022) n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy Note 10 Plus 85.7 dB Edge Plus (2022) n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2019 January 2022 Release date August 2019 March 2022 SAR (head) 0.19 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg - Sensors - Barometer

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge Plus (2022) is definitely a better buy.