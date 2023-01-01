Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs Motorola Edge Plus (2022)
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9825) that was released on August 7, 2019, against the Motorola Edge Plus (2022), which is powered by Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 30 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- 26% higher pixel density (495 vs 393 PPI)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Delivers 16% higher peak brightness (792 against 681 nits)
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge Plus (2022)
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4300 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
- 67% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1186 and 712 points
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3040 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|20:9
|PPI
|495 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|700 nits
|600 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|92.39%
|87.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|95.4%
|-
|PWM
|250 Hz
|-
|Response time
|3.6 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
|163.06 mm (6.42 inches)
|Width
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|75.95 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.79 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|196 g (6.91 oz)
|196 g (6.91 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP52
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Red
|White, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825
|Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Max clock
|2730 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP12
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|770 MHz
|818 MHz
|FLOPS
|~652 GFLOPS
|~2236 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Edge Plus (2022) +67%
1186
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2564
Edge Plus (2022) +41%
3621
|CPU
|139273
|-
|GPU
|177762
|-
|Memory
|118225
|-
|UX
|114971
|-
|Total score
|548019
|-
|Max surface temperature
|38.8 °C
|-
|Stability
|97%
|62%
|Graphics test
|20 FPS
|49 FPS
|Graphics score
|3370
|8232
|Web score
|7231
|12446
|Video editing
|5843
|7660
|Photo editing
|19647
|34547
|Data manipulation
|6856
|11599
|Writing score
|11090
|17986
Memory
|RAM size
|12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1000 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 12
|ROM
|One UI 4.0
|-
|OS size
|31.6 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4300 mAh
|4800 mAh
|Charge power
|45 W
|68 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (65% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 17 min)
|Full charging time
|1:05 hr
|0:53 hr
|Web browsing
|07:47 hr
|-
|Watching video
|14:19 hr
|-
|Gaming
|04:55 hr
|-
|Standby
|97 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|114°
|Lenses
|4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", OmniVision OV50A (CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
|Depth lens
|Yes
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Motorola Edge Plus (2022) from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|60 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3648 x 2736
|10000 x 6000
|Aperture
|f/1.6
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|0.6 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.65"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
126
120
Video quality
Edge Plus (2022) +7%
105
Generic camera score
117
114
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2019
|January 2022
|Release date
|August 2019
|March 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.19 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.4 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge Plus (2022) is definitely a better buy.
