Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs Motorola Edge (2022) VS Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Motorola Edge (2022) Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9825) that was released on August 7, 2019, against the Motorola Edge (2022), which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1050 and came out 37 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB

Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots 24% higher pixel density (495 vs 399 PPI)

24% higher pixel density (495 vs 399 PPI) The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge (2022) Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh

Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) The phone is 3-years and 1-month newer

The phone is 3-years and 1-month newer Weighs 26 grams less

Weighs 26 grams less Ready for eSIM technology

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Price Motorola Edge (2022) Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED OLED Size 6.8 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9 PPI 495 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 700 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 92.39% 88.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 95.4% - PWM 250 Hz - Response time 3.6 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Note 10 Plus 792 nits Edge (2022) n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 160.86 mm (6.33 inches) Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 74.24 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 196 g (6.91 oz) 170 g (6 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP52 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Red Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Note 10 Plus +5% 92.39% Edge (2022) 88.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 - Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB -

Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 ROM One UI 4.0 - OS size 31.6 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4300 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 45 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (65% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:10 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 07:47 hr - Watching video 14:19 hr - Gaming 04:55 hr - Standby 97 hr - General battery life Galaxy Note 10 Plus 27:48 hr Edge (2022) n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 120° Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.1

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Depth lens Yes - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 3648 x 2736 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/1.6 f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm 0.7 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.65" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy Note 10 Plus 126 Edge (2022) n/a Video quality Galaxy Note 10 Plus 98 Edge (2022) n/a Generic camera score Galaxy Note 10 Plus 117 Edge (2022) n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 19 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy Note 10 Plus 85.7 dB Edge (2022) n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2019 August 2022 Release date August 2019 August 2022 SAR (head) 0.19 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg - Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge (2022). But if the performance, software, camera, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus.