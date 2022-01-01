Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs Edge 30 Ultra – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Самсунг Галакси Ноте 10 Плюс
VS
Моторола Эдж 30 Ультра
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9825) that was released on August 7, 2019, against the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 38 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 25% higher pixel density (495 vs 395 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • 90% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1040K versus 548K)
  • Shows 19% longer battery life (32:57 vs 27:48 hours)
  • Delivers 32% higher peak brightness (1044 against 789 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 3-years and 2-months newer
  • Comes with 310 mAh larger battery capacity: 4610 vs 4300 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
vs
Edge 30 Ultra

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 495 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 700 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1250 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 92.39% 90.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4% 96.1%
PWM 250 Hz 720 Hz
Response time 3.6 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
789 nits
Edge 30 Ultra +32%
1044 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 161.76 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.39 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 198.5 gramm (7 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP52
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Red White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Motorola Edge 30 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 2730 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 2 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Adreno 730
GPU clock 770 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~652 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
548658
Edge 30 Ultra +90%
1040684
CPU 139273 -
GPU 177762 -
Memory 118225 -
UX 114971 -
Total score 548658 1040684
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 20 FPS 34 FPS
Graphics score 3354 5741
PCMark 3.0 score 9215 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM One UI 4.0 -
OS size 31.6 GB 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4610 mAh
Charge power 45 W 125 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (65% in 30 min) Yes (95% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 0:33 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 07:47 hr 11:04 hr
Watching video 14:19 hr 15:48 hr
Gaming 04:55 hr 05:26 hr
Standby 97 hr 105 hr
General battery life
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
27:48 hr
Edge 30 Ultra +19%
32:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 200 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 16384 x 12288
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 114°
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP + 0 MP) 3 (200 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung ISOCELL HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Depth lens Yes - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 60 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 -
Aperture f/1.6 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.61 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
85.7 dB
Edge 30 Ultra +5%
90.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2019 September 2022
Release date August 2019 September 2022
SAR (head) 0.19 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

