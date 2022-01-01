Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9825) that was released on August 7, 2019, against the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 38 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 25% higher pixel density (495 vs 395 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- 90% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1040K versus 548K)
- Shows 19% longer battery life (32:57 vs 27:48 hours)
- Delivers 32% higher peak brightness (1044 against 789 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 3-years and 2-months newer
- Comes with 310 mAh larger battery capacity: 4610 vs 4300 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3040 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|20:9
|PPI
|495 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|700 nits
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1250 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|92.39%
|90.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|95.4%
|96.1%
|PWM
|250 Hz
|720 Hz
|Response time
|3.6 ms
|1 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
|161.76 mm (6.37 inches)
|Width
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.39 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|198.5 gramm (7 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP52
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Red
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max. clock
|2730 MHz
|3190 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP12
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|770 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~652 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1000 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Edge 30 Ultra +78%
1268
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2575
Edge 30 Ultra +65%
4248
|CPU
|139273
|-
|GPU
|177762
|-
|Memory
|118225
|-
|UX
|114971
|-
|Total score
|548658
|1040684
|Stability
|98%
|-
|Graphics test
|20 FPS
|34 FPS
|Graphics score
|3354
|5741
|PCMark 3.0 score
|9215
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 12
|ROM
|One UI 4.0
|-
|OS size
|31.6 GB
|19 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4300 mAh
|4610 mAh
|Charge power
|45 W
|125 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (65% in 30 min)
|Yes (95% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:05 hr
|0:33 hr
|Web browsing
|07:47 hr
|11:04 hr
|Watching video
|14:19 hr
|15:48 hr
|Gaming
|04:55 hr
|05:26 hr
|Standby
|97 hr
|105 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|200 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|16384 x 12288
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|114°
|Lenses
|4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP + 0 MP)
|3 (200 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung ISOCELL HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
|Depth lens
|Yes
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|60 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3648 x 2736
|-
|Aperture
|f/1.6
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|0.61 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/2.65"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2019
|September 2022
|Release date
|August 2019
|September 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.19 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.4 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is definitely a better buy.
