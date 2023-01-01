Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs Motorola Razr – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs Motorola Razr

65 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
VS
72 out of 100
Motorola Razr
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Motorola Razr

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9825) that was released on August 7, 2019, against the Motorola Razr, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and came out 47 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Thinner bezels – 7.29% more screen real estate
  • 20% higher pixel density (495 vs 413 PPI)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (45W versus 30W)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.2
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Motorola Razr
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Delivers 33% higher peak brightness (1064 against 801 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 3-years and 11-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Motorola Razr crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
vs
Motorola Razr

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.9 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1080 x 2640 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 22:9
PPI 495 ppi 413 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 700 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1400 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 92.39% 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4% 98.6%
PWM 250 Hz 180 Hz
Response time 3.6 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
801 nits
Motorola Razr +33%
1064 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 170.8 mm (6.72 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 196 g (6.91 oz) 188.6 g (6.65 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP52
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Red Blue, Green, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Motorola Razr in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825 Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
Max clock 2730 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A710
Lithography process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 MP12 Adreno 644
GPU clock 770 MHz -
FLOPS ~652 GFLOPS ~1014 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 139273 -
GPU 177762 -
Memory 118225 -
UX 114971 -
Total score 552628 562973
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 38.8 °C 50.2 °C
Stability 97% -
Graphics test 20 FPS -
Graphics score 3377 -
PCMark 3.0
Web score 7248 -
Video editing 5835 -
Photo editing 19486 -
Data manipulation 6789 -
Writing score 10979 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 13
ROM One UI 4.0 My UX
OS size 31.6 GB 16 GB

Battery

Capacity 4300 mAh 4200 mAh
Max charge power 45 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) Yes (5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (65% in 30 min) Yes (57% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:01 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 07:37 hr 10:15 hr
Watching video 14:19 hr 12:24 hr
Gaming 04:43 hr 04:53 hr
Standby 97 hr 79 hr
General battery life
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +1%
27:35 hr
Motorola Razr
27:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 -
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", OmniVision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Hynix Hi1336 (CMOS)
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/1.6 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +11%
85.7 dB
Motorola Razr
77.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2019 June 2023
Release date August 2019 June 2023
SAR (head) 0.19 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 0 W Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Razr is definitely a better buy.

EnglishРусский