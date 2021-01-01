Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs 8 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs OnePlus 8 Pro

Самсунг Галакси Ноте 10 Плюс
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
VS
Ванплас 8 Про
OnePlus 8 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9825) that was released on August 7, 2019, against the OnePlus 8 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
  • Shows 18% longer battery life (107 vs 91 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (586K versus 442K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (880 against 794 nits)
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 907 and 715 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
vs
8 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1440 x 3168 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 495 ppi 513 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 92.39% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4% 99.9%
PWM 250 Hz 258 Hz
Response time 3.6 ms 7.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
794 nits
8 Pro +11%
880 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 199 gramm (7.02 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Red Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +2%
92.39%
8 Pro
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and OnePlus 8 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Adreno 650
GPU clock 770 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~943 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
715
8 Pro +27%
907
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
2572
8 Pro +29%
3312
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
442524
8 Pro +33%
586732

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM One UI 2.5 OxygenOS 10.0
OS size 31.6 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4510 mAh
Charge power 45 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) Yes (30 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (65% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 23 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 0:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
12:07 hr
8 Pro +2%
12:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +12%
18:50 hr
8 Pro
16:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +14%
32:32 hr
8 Pro
28:35 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (62nd and 108th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP + 0 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 48 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens Yes - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of OnePlus 8 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/1.6 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +1%
85.3 dB
8 Pro
84.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2019 April 2020
Release date August 2019 April 2020
Launch price ~ 1125 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 0.19 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the OnePlus 8 Pro. It has a better display and performance.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
18 (41.9%)
25 (58.1%)
Total votes: 43

Related comparisons

1. Huawei P30 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
2. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
3. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
4. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
5. Apple iPhone XS Max vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
6. Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro vs OnePlus 8 Pro
7. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max vs OnePlus 8 Pro
8. Samsung Galaxy S20 vs OnePlus 8 Pro
9. Huawei P40 vs OnePlus 8 Pro
10. OnePlus 7 Pro vs OnePlus 8 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish