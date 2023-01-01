Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs OnePlus 8T VS Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus OnePlus 8T Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9825) that was released on August 7, 2019, against the OnePlus 8T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W

Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS 23% higher pixel density (495 vs 402 PPI)

23% higher pixel density (495 vs 402 PPI) Thinner bezels – 5.39% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 5.39% more screen real estate Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8T Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Shows 12% longer battery life (31:00 vs 27:48 hours)

Shows 12% longer battery life (31:00 vs 27:48 hours) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (646K versus 548K)

18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (646K versus 548K) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 891 and 712 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.8 inches 6.55 inches Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9 PPI 495 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 700 nits 760 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 92.39% 87% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 95.4% 97.2% PWM 250 Hz 458 Hz Response time 3.6 ms 13 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Note 10 Plus 792 nits OnePlus 8T +1% 796 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 160.7 mm (6.33 inches) Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 196 g (6.91 oz) 188 g (6.63 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Red Silver, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Note 10 Plus +6% 92.39% OnePlus 8T 87%

Memory RAM RAM size 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB -

Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 4.0 OxygenOS 13 OS size 31.6 GB 20 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4300 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 45 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (65% in 30 min) Yes (94% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:05 hr 0:37 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 07:47 hr 11:47 hr Watching video 14:19 hr 13:43 hr Gaming 04:55 hr 04:34 hr Standby 97 hr 93 hr General battery life Galaxy Note 10 Plus 27:48 hr OnePlus 8T +12% 31:00 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 123° Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.1

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens Yes - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of OnePlus 8T from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3648 x 2736 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/1.6 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.22 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/3.06" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy Note 10 Plus +10% 126 OnePlus 8T 115 Video quality Galaxy Note 10 Plus 98 OnePlus 8T +4% 102 Generic camera score Galaxy Note 10 Plus +5% 117 OnePlus 8T 111

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy Note 10 Plus +4% 85.7 dB OnePlus 8T 82.5 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2019 October 2020 Release date August 2019 October 2020 SAR (head) 0.19 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg - Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, and software are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 8T. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus.