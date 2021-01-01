Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs Oppo Realme C3
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9825) that was released on August 7, 2019, against the Oppo Realme C3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (439K versus 170K)
- 83% higher pixel density (495 vs 270 PPI)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Delivers 66% higher maximum brightness (784 against 471 nits)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W
- Supports 45W fast charging
- Optical image stabilization
- Thinner bezels – 9.69% more screen real estate
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C3
- Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- The phone is 7-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
56
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
36
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
70
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
50
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
59
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
53
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3040 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|20:9
|PPI
|495 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|92.39%
|82.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|95.4%
|-
|PWM
|250 Hz
|-
|Response time
|3.6 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|75 mm (2.95 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Red
|Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825
|MediaTek Helio G70
|Max. clock
|2730 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP12
|Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|GPU clock
|770 MHz
|820 MHz
|FLOPS
|~943 GFLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|12 GB
|2, 3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1000 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +105%
703
343
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +104%
2542
1244
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
344632
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +157%
439605
170925
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|realme UI 1.0
|OS size
|31.6 GB
|11.7 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4300 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|45 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (65% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:05 hr
|2:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:07 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:50 hr
Talk (3G)
32:32 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP + 0 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Depth lens
|Yes
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3648 x 2736
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/1.6
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.65"
|1/5"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|7
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Budget
|Announced
|August 2019
|February 2020
|Release date
|August 2019
|February 2020
|Launch price
|~ 1125 USD
|~ 112 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.19 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.4 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus is definitely a better buy.
