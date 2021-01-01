Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs Realme C3 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs Oppo Realme C3

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Oppo Realme C3

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9825) that was released on August 7, 2019, against the Oppo Realme C3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (439K versus 170K)
  • 83% higher pixel density (495 vs 270 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 66% higher maximum brightness (784 against 471 nits)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W
  • Supports 45W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Thinner bezels – 9.69% more screen real estate
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C3
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The phone is 7-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
vs
Realme C3

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.8 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 495 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 92.39% 82.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4% -
PWM 250 Hz -
Response time 3.6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +66%
784 nits
Realme C3
471 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Red Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +12%
92.39%
Realme C3
82.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Oppo Realme C3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825 MediaTek Helio G70
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 4 MB 1 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Mali-G52 2EEMC2
GPU clock 770 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~943 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 2, 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +104%
2542
Realme C3
1244
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +157%
439605
Realme C3
170925
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10.0
ROM One UI 3.1 realme UI 1.0
OS size 31.6 GB 11.7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 45 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (65% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:05 hr 2:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP + 0 MP) 3 (12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens Yes - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/1.6 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/5"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced August 2019 February 2020
Release date August 2019 February 2020
Launch price ~ 1125 USD ~ 112 USD
SAR (head) 0.19 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus is definitely a better buy.

